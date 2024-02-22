Nearly 100 pond hockey teams from across North America are set to converge in Gravenhurst for the 18th annual North American Cup.

Rob Carleton, president of On the Pond! Canada, says there will be teams from Cottage Country competing in four on four games against ones from Calgary, Vancouver, Boston, and Michigan. He adds the Alliston Flames will be competing in the tournament for the 16th time this weekend.

With upwards of 15 rinks and teams in five divisions competing at the Muskoka Wharf, the tournament is a popular place for passersby to stop and watch.

Carleton says when the ice crew checked Thursday morning, it was around nine inches thick. With Environment Canada predicting cold weather is on the way, he hopes it “stiffens the ice” ahead of the puck dropping Saturday.

“Mother Nature never seems to be on our side,” jokes Carleton. “Every year the ice crew has to work around the clock to make the tournament happen.”

The tournament’s opening ceremony will be held on Saturday at 8 a.m. with an awards banquet at the Muskoka Bay Resort that night.

“We’re always excited when the tournament is over, it’s a success, and everyone is leaving Gravenhurst happy,” finishes Carleton.