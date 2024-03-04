Ready for an Easter adventure that’s more thrilling than a bunny on a sugar high?

Say goodbye to chocolate eggs and hello to the Moose Wear Moose Hunt!

It’s time to trade bunny ears for moose antlers and join the virtual hunt. Your

chance to capture a $150 MooseWear gift card and secure a 10% discount

code awaits!

Hunting Rules:

1. Scroll and explore the MyMuskokaNow wilderness.

2. Unleash your inner detective to track down the hidden Moose Hunt icon.

3. Once you spot it, click on it – quick!

4. Fill in your details and cross your hooves for a shot at the $150 Moose Wear gift card.

5. Even if you don’t nab the grand prize, celebrate your successful hunt with a 10% discount code – because you’re a winner in our book!

6. Remember, this is a digital hunt – no harm to real Moose or Easter bunnies! We’re all friends in this forest.

This is the Moose Hunt icon to look for!



Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and brace yourselves – the Moose

Hunt kicks off on March 18th and runs until March 28th. Are you ready?

Join the hunt today!