Anyone interested in applying to Muskoka Lakes’ Community Grant Program has just over a month to submit their request.

According to township officials, the program provides “modest levels of financial assistance to non-profit, community-based organizations that provide direct programs, services, activities, events or festivals which are not already provided by the township and council has deemed to be in the community’s interest as they would enrich the lives of members of the community.”

You must apply through EngageMuskokaLakes.ca by March 25 at 4 p.m.

Mayor Peter Kelley says the program demonstrates council’s commitment to supporting the community.

“This is a great opportunity for us to partner with local organizations who provide great services to our communities,” he says. “I am so proud that year after year we are able to continue to make this program available and it is amazing to see the great accomplishments happening across the township.”