News

By Martin Halek
huntsville town of town hall
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

Huntsville has opened applications for financial requests.

The first category is a grant for community events, projects, or programs in town, which is available once a year. The other two are non-monetary contributions, which includes discounted or free admission to town facilities, as well as waived or reduced fees for rentals.

The town says the programs are first-come, first-served, and support experiences, events, and programs that “enhance resident quality of life and provide a benefit to the community.”

The application can be found on the town’s website.

