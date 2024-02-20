Huntsville has opened applications for financial requests.
The first category is a grant for community events, projects, or programs in town, which is available once a year. The other two are non-monetary contributions, which includes discounted or free admission to town facilities, as well as waived or reduced fees for rentals.
The town says the programs are first-come, first-served, and support experiences, events, and programs that “enhance resident quality of life and provide a benefit to the community.”
The application can be found on the town’s website.