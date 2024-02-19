Police are investigating a two-snowmobile crash in the Township of Georgian Bay Friday night.

Provincial Const. David Hobson says it happened just before 10 p.m. on the Lost Channel, a frozen waterway in Georgian Bay.

The body of one the sledders, a 52-year-old man from Erin, Ont., was recovered at a nearby marina after a nearly three-and-a-half hour land-based rescue led by the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services.

The other sledder, a 50-year-old man from Puslinch, Ont., was found near the crash scene uninjured.

Hobson says the cause of the crash is under investigation.