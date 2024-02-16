The application process for the Pay It Forward (PIF) and Community Enhancement Fund (CEF) is now open.

The PIF program offers Muskoka-based community groups grants of up to $2,500.

Officials with the District of Muskoka explain they’re awarded to “community members or groups with innovative ideas that will bring people together and contribute to the well-being of our community.” They say the goal of the fund is to make “grassroots ideas become a reality.”

Meanwhile, the CEF gives up to $10,000 to non-profit organizations in Muskoka.

Officials say the aim is to support poverty reduction, food security, housing and living conditions, education and training opportunities, volunteer and job development, and citizen engagement.

Applications must be sent through the district’s website before March 22, 2024.