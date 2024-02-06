The application process has opened for the Bracebridge Community Recognition Awards nearly four years after the program was paused.
The initiative recognizes the community in two categories with a handful of sub-categories:
Community Service Awards:
- Good Citizenship
- Volunteer Service
- Volunteer Achievement
- Recognition of Merit
- Senior Achievement
- Accessibility
- Community Arts and Culture
Community Sport Awards:
- Athlete of the Year
- Team of the Year
- Coach of the Year
- Baseball Wall of Fame
Nominations are due by May 3. They can be made online or in person at the Bracebridge Sportsplex.
Since this is the first time the various awards have been handed out since 2020, town officials say nominations can be made for any achievements that have happened since that year.
“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to supporting community vibrancy and well-being,” says Mayor Rick Maloney. “Bracebridge is such a special place because of the dedication and contributions of our community members, and I am pleased to see the return of the Community Recognition Awards so we can celebrate the people that are truly making a difference.”