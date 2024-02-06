Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsBracebridge Community Recognition Awards return after multi-year hiatus
News

Bracebridge Community Recognition Awards return after multi-year hiatus

By Mathew Reisler
town of bracebridge sign
Photo credit: Mathew Reisler

The application process has opened for the Bracebridge Community Recognition Awards nearly four years after the program was paused. 

The initiative recognizes the community in two categories with a handful of sub-categories: 

Community Service Awards: 

  • Good Citizenship 
  • Volunteer Service 
  • Volunteer Achievement 
  • Recognition of Merit 
  • Senior Achievement 
  • Accessibility 
  • Community Arts and Culture 

Community Sport Awards: 

  • Athlete of the Year 
  • Team of the Year 
  • Coach of the Year 
  • Baseball Wall of Fame 

Nominations are due by May 3. They can be made online or in person at the Bracebridge Sportsplex. 

Since this is the first time the various awards have been handed out since 2020, town officials say nominations can be made for any achievements that have happened since that year. 

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to supporting community vibrancy and well-being,” says Mayor Rick Maloney. “Bracebridge is such a special place because of the dedication and contributions of our community members, and I am pleased to see the return of the Community Recognition Awards so we can celebrate the people that are truly making a difference.” 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News