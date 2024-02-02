The draft of Muskoka Lakes’ short-term rental licensing by-law has been posted for residents to review.

It comes ahead of a public meeting on Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. where council will discuss the new by-law. It will be held virtually and at Muskoka Lakes’ municipal office at 1 Bailey St. in Port Carling.

If approved as is, the by-law would require all short-term rental operators to have a license. A demerit point system is proposed to be included which would be added to the operator’s license if certain rules are broken, including any by-law in Muskoka Lakes.

At 15 points, the license will be suspended.

- Advertisement -

Township officials define a short-term rental accommodation as when any part (or all) of a dwelling is used for accommodation for 28 consecutive days or less in exchange for payment. They say this doesn’t include motels, hotels, bed and breakfasts, cabin rentals, tourist lodges, similar commercial or institutional establishments, or any dwelling rented for 14 days or less per calendar year.

The entire draft by-law has been posted on EngageMuskokaLakes.ca.

Similar by-laws have also been created in Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.