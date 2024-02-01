Matt Richter, a five-time Green Party of Ontario candidate in Parry Sound-Muskoka, has been named the party’s deputy leader.

“I am delighted to step into this new role with the Ontario Greens,” says Richter.

He adds he’s looking forward to growing the party’s “people-powered” movement ahead of the next provincial election in 2026, adding “Ontarians are hungry for change.”

Since his first election in 2007, Richter has steadily climbed from finishing fourth with just over 12 percent of the vote to second with 40 percent in the 2022 election. He was only five percent behind eventual winner Graydon Smith.

Mike Schreiner, leader of the Greens, made frequent appearances in the riding during the 2022 campaigns.

“Matt brings a lot of drive and energy to the Ontario Greens and I’m delighted to have him join our leadership team,” he says.

Richter’s day job is as an elementary school teacher with the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

Schreiner and Richter are hosting a housing town hall at the St. Thomas Anglican Church in Bracebridge at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 5.