After 12 hours on air, Moose FM’s two Muskoka stations raised more than $222,003.10 combined for our region’s two hospital foundations.

On Friday, Huntsville’s 105.5 Moose FM raised $149,550 for the Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF), while Bracebridge’s 99.5 Moose FM raised $72,453.10 for the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation (SMHF).

Katherine Craine, Chief Executive Officer of the HHF, was in-studio all day, alongside a rotating door of staff and volunteers. She says she’s at a loss for words.

“Can I say I’m speechless? Maybe that’s from talking all day, but I’m just really amazed at this community. It’s just overwhelming,” says Craine.

According to Craine, the HHF’s share goes towards their Focus on Imaging Campaign, which is in the midst of upgrading the Huntsville Hospital’s diagnostic imaging department with big-ticket items including a CT scanner, mammography suite, and Muskoka’s first MRI. However, Craine says the money represents more than that.

“Our physicians, our staff at the hospital—we all know they’re working so hard,” says Craine. “To hear us championing them for what they do, and raising money so that they can have the best equipment. I think it’s more than the money, it’s the community. It’s that feeling and that support of our hospital.”

Meanwhile, Leah Walker, Executive Director of the SMHF, appreciates how the community always supports the radiothon. “Today is a long day but it’s a day we look forward to every year,” she adds.

Walker points out that while the provincial government supports the building of hospitals, they don’t provide funding to get new equipment. “It’s something a lot of people don’t know,” she continues. Walker says it’s up to fundraising work by organizations like the SMHF to raise the necessary dollars to buy new equipment.

One item needed this year is an infant warmer. Walker says each unit costs $45,000 and is critical in supporting the newest, most vulnerable patients at the hospital. “When you feel something like that on the list, it really pulls at your heartstrings,” says Walker.

Walker, who has been with the foundation for five years, points out she uses the hospital, too. “This day, and the support from this day, it hits me both professionally and personally,” she explains.

Both Craine and Walker thanked all the people who donated, sponsored, stopped in, or otherwise lent a hand, with a special thank-you to the staff at Moose FM.

If you missed your chance to donate, you can still do so at the HHF website or SMHF website.

With files from Martin Halek