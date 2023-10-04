There was not a frown in sight as the Toronto Maple Leafs took to the ice at the Graeme Murray Arena in Gravenhurst Wednesday afternoon.

One could guess that star player Auston Matthews got the loudest cheers from the hundreds of young Leafs fans in the stands, maybe defenceman Mark Giornado, who only days ago turned 40. Neither of them did, though. Carleton the Bear, the team’s mascot since 1995, was a hit with the crowd and kept them on their feet throughout the practice.

The trip also served as a birthday getaway of sorts for Giordano who turned 40 on Tuesday.

Star forward William Nylander says the team sang him happy birthday on the bus as they travelled to the Centennial Centre. He added they even got him a birthday cake to make his birthday even more special.

Giordano says the practice is something the kids will likely remember forever. It reminded him of the time he watched a pre-game skate at the old Maple Leaf Gardens years ago. “All these years later, I still remember it,” he said.

Emerson and Easton Tingey were two of the many screaming kids in the crowd. Easton proudly held up a puck he got autographed by Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner while Easton displayed the pictures he got Morgan Rielly and Nylander to sign.

Emerson, grinning ear to ear, pointed to the barrier near the team’s bus and said “I was right there.” His brother added he waved at Matthews during the practice and he smiled and waved back.

“It was really fun,” said Emerson.

Before hitting the ice, the team took to the links at the Muskoka Bay Resort.

“I was so bad out there,” joked Ryan Reeves, who signed a three-year contract with the Leafs just a few months ago. “I would like to formally apologize to my teammates.”

He said the atmosphere inside the area was great, pointing out how many of the kids likely don’t get a chance to see NHL games since they live a ways away from Toronto. “There was a lot of high-pitched screaming,” he added.

The Maple Leafs previously traveled to Gravenhurst in 2021 and 2022.

This marked the third straight year the Maple Leafs have come to Gravenhurst to finish off their pre-season.

The team doesn’t have much more time to enjoy Gravenhurst. They have to shuffle back to Toronto to prepare to face the Detroit Red Wings in one of their last pre-season games.