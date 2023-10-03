Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is offering an incentive in hopes of getting more support for its “Housing for Healthcare” program.

The initiative was launched in Oct. 2022 as a way to help new staff find a place to live in Muskoka.

“The initial campaign attracted enormous community response through the fall and winter, and more than a dozen hospital staff successfully found housing,” says Diane George, Vice President of Integrated Care, Patient Services & Quality. “The success of the campaign also presented opportunities for improvements and adjustments to enhance the experience for both landlords and prospective tenants while also helping health care partners like the area family health teams, Muskoka and Area Ontario Health Team, and the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University meet their goals of connecting healthcare workers with housing needs.”

Working with MedsHousing, MAHC officials say they were able to find short and long-term accommodations in the area.

Officials say the most sought-after units usually are one to two bedrooms, within 10 minutes of the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital at 100 Frank Miller Dr. of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital at 75 Ann St. in Bracebridge, and between $1,500 or $2,000 a month, including utilities and amenities like internet, laundry, parking, and snow removal.

If anyone is interested in supporting the program, officials say anyone who lists their rental property before Dec. 31, 2023, using the MAHC100 promotion code will a six-month free MedsGold listing for all new listings within the catchment area. Eligible postal codes include: P1H, P1L, P1P, P0A, P0B, P0C, and P0E.

Those who have a suitable property should go to MAHC’s website.