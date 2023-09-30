Subscribe to Local News
One charged after Gravenhurst robbery
News

One charged after Gravenhurst robbery

By Mathew Reisler
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

A 36-year-old from Huntsville has been charged after police say they assaulted a man and stole his wallet.

Provincial Const. Samantha Bigley says it happened on Sept. 28 around 4 p.m. along Muskoka Rd. N. near Brown St. She explains the suspect ran off before police got there, however, they were found later at Gull Lake Rotary Park after getting into an “altercation.”

The suspect has been charged with robbery with violence, possession of property obtained by crime, and for having cocaine.

A court date has been scheduled in Bracebridge on Nov. 7.

