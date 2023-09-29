A missing 37-year-old from Bracebridge has been found deceased.

The Ontario Provincial Police began looking for them on Sept. 26. They said the person had gone for a walk on Sept. 23 in the Woodchester Ave. area but had not returned.

Police say no other details about the on-going investigation will be shared.

A section of Cedar Ln. just east of Entrance Dr. has been closed as part of the investigation.

“OPP would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal for assistance or provided any information,” they wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).