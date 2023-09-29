The Township of Lake of Bays has started the final phase of community engagement for its Community Improvement Plan.

Township officials are looking for feedback from residents of Baysville, Dorset, Dwight, and Hillside.

“Whether it’s adding a sidewalk on Main St. in Dorset or exploring the possibility of a splash pad at the Lake of Bays Community Centre Park in Baysville, your input can help prioritize these initiatives,” says Stephen Derraugh, Economic Development Officer.

The survey, which is available on the township’s website, is available until Oct. 19.

Officials say it focuses on “priorities for incentives for businesses, preliminary ideas being explored for the four hamlets, and an open forum for additional thoughts.”

It’s expected the final draft of the plan will be reviewed by council in Nov. 2023.