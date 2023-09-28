A fire at a building on Old Muskoka Rd. in Gravenhurst has left one person with minor burns.

Kevin McKelvey, Fire Prevention Officer, says the fire department was called late Wednesday night by an occupant of one of the units called about a fire in their bedroom.

By the time firefighters arrived, he explains the occupants had evacuated and the occupant of the burning unit was taken to the hospital to treat their minor injuries.

“Everybody did the right thing,” says McKelvey.

He credits the building manager with lending a much-needed hand to the attending firefighters. McKelvey says she had keys ready for them to get into the burning unit and communicated with them that everyone was outside and accounted for. “She did a great job keeping us informed,” he says.

- Advertisement -

The fire department arrived on the scene just before 11 o’clock and allowed everyone to return to their units just before 1 a.m.

McKelvey estimates $75,000 in damage was done to the building. He says that number accounts for the furniture in the bedroom and some water damage that was done to units below it.

“Always check your smoke alarms and make sure they’re working,” says McKelvey. “You can be saved by the beep.”