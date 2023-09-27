The Gravenhurst council chamber has closed for renovations.

Officials say the upgrades include a new council table with better sightlines, and an audio-visual system that will improve the quality of the council livestream and make it easier for both councillors and the public to join virtually.

“We have heard from the public over the years that audio of our meetings is less than ideal at times, particularly in the gallery, so this new system will address those concerns. We thank everyone for their patience while we’ve worked on this issue and we look forward to using the new system,” says Kayla Thibeault, Director of Legislative Services. “We will also have new display screens in the room that make it easier for people to see PowerPoint-type presentations, council agendas, and voting. We are excited about using these new tools to modernize the council meetings.”

While the work is done, meetings that would usually take place in the chamber will be held in the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre, public library, and Opera House.

The project is funded by a $100,000 federal grant, and $60,000 earmarked in the 2023 municipal budget. Renovations are expected to last until the end of November.