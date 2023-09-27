The Ontario Northland Transportation Commission (ONTC) says work on reinstating Northlander passenger rail service is progressing.

The ONTC is surveying companies that may be interested in bidding on several upcoming projects. An online “ market sounding “ survey is available until Friday.

Officials say the interest and feedback will help guide the development of procurement.

Projects include enhancements to a dozen stop locations, including ones in Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, and Huntsville. Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2024 and be done by early fall 2025.

Another is for Northlander stop shelters on up to nine platforms, to be delivered next year. It’s not specified where the shelters will be, however, work is expected to start in the spring of 2024 and finish by the summer.

The third project is the construction of the Timmins-Porcupine Station, which is expected to start sometime in 2025.

Also, ONTC is hosting what they are calling “community connection events.” None are scheduled in Muskoka yet, however, on ONTC’s website officials say more locations and dates will be scheduled.

With files from Richard Coffin and Bob McIntyre