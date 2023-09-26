The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has dispatched a helicopter to help search for a missing Bracebridge man.

The OPP reported Monday that 37-year-old Kirk was last seen on Sept. 23. He had gone for a walk in the Woodchester Ave. area and didn’t return.

They’re asking anyone living in the area of Manitoba St., Cedar Ln., River Rd., and Wilson’s Falls to reach out to the OPP if they have surveillance footage between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, however, there may be an increased police presence in the area.

Provincial police describe him as 6’0″, 180 lbs. with an athletic build. He has short, blonde hair, unshaven facial hair, and blue eyes. Kirk was last seen wearing a camouflage sweater, a black hat with the letter ‘B,’ a black mesh back, khaki shorts, and DC running shoes.