A crash involving a dirt bike and a passenger car has left a 15-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

Provincial police say the two-vehicle crash happened on Centre St. in Huntsville around 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Provincial Const. Dana Morris says the teen was taken to a Toronto-area trauma hospital. No other injuries are being reported.

Centre, near Caroline St., was closed for multiple hours while the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) looked into the cause of the crash. Morris says the investigation remains open.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Huntsville detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.