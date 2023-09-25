Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsTeenager in hospital with life-threatening injuries after dirt bike crash
FeaturedNews

Teenager in hospital with life-threatening injuries after dirt bike crash

By Mathew Reisler
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

A crash involving a dirt bike and a passenger car has left a 15-year-old with life-threatening injuries. 

Provincial police say the two-vehicle crash happened on Centre St. in Huntsville around 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 24. 

Provincial Const. Dana Morris says the teen was taken to a Toronto-area trauma hospital. No other injuries are being reported. 

Centre, near Caroline St., was closed for multiple hours while the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) looked into the cause of the crash. Morris says the investigation remains open. 

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Huntsville detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News