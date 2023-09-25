The Ontario Provincial Police is looking for Kirk, a 37-year-old from Bracebridge, who was last spotted around Woodchester Ave. in Bracebridge on Sept. 23.

Provincial police describe him as 6’0″, 180 lbs. with an athletic build. He has short, blonde hair, unshaven facial hair, and blue eyes. Kirk was last seen wearing a camouflage sweater, a black hat with the letter ‘B,’ a black mesh back, khaki shorts, and DC running shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to call the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.