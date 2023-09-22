A survey has been released diving into what residents want to see from the Bala and Port Carling arenas.

The survey, on EngageMuskokaLakes.ca, will be open until Oct. 20 and takes around five minutes to do.

“Council has a keen interest in understanding the condition of the Township’s capital assets,” said Mayor Peter Kelley. “We want to hear from you. Sharing your feedback on our arenas will play an integral role as we plan for the future of recreation in Muskoka Lakes.”

The move to get residents’ ideas on the arenas comes after the township adopted its Parks and Recreation Master Plan in 2022. Part of that was the recommendation that the township create an Arena Feasibility Study.

- Advertisement -

The study will look into the current condition of the Bala and Port Carling arenas and what the community what the buildings to offer.

Lennox Architects, based in Huntsville, will oversee the inspection of the facilities. A final report by them will be submitted to council in the future.