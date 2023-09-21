Rene Caisse Ln. from Kimberley Ave. to Manitoba St. will be temporarily closed this Sunday for Walk a Mile in Their Shoes.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, only pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be allowed through between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The event will see community members walking to raise awareness and money for violence prevention, specifically gender-based violence and youth programs in the area.

A goal of raising $30,000 has been set for the event, which is being hosted at Memorial Park in downtown Bracebridge.

Participants will be walking up and down the sidewalk along Manitoba in their “funkiest” pair of shoes, according to event organizers.