A 24-year-old woman from Gravenhurst and a 27-year-old man from Toronto are facing drug trafficking charges after the Thunder Bay Police Service with an estimated $660,000 worth of drugs and a loaded handgun.

According to the service, the agency’s Intelligence Unit stopped a Jeep along Arthur St. W. just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday as part of an “ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity.”

After arresting the pair and searching the car, the police service says they found a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, oxycodone tablets, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun.

A 2019 Jeep Cherokee was also seized.

The accused now face four charges related to drug trafficking, for having property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and being in a car knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon.

- Advertisement -

The Toronto man was also charged with having a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Both appeared in a Thunder Bay court on Tuesday but were kept in custody pending a future trial date.