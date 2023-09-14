Debi and Colin Sheffield, owners of The Clock Tower Centre in Bracebridge, have asked the Town of Bracebridge to give them more funding to support maintaining the building.

The couple bought the building, located at 49 Manitoba St., in 2015. “We focused on developing long-term relationships that put our tenants and neighbourhood first,” they wrote in a July 18 letter to council.

The Sheffields say they currently receive $2,500 from the town to help maintain the clock affixed to the top of the building, however, maintenance costs were $14,825 in 2022. They’re asking for the town to cover 60 percent of the expenses.

The $2,500 in funding stems from an agreement that council gave a thumbs up to in 2016.

“We honestly feel that the tower clock is part of the public domain as it forms the iconic backdrop to the skyline of Bracebridge,” said the Sheffields in their letter. “Over the years, the tower clock has become a symbol of the town’s history and deserves to be maintained in a professional manner. Helping us with the costs associated with the maintenance will ensure that this treasure remains working for future generations.”

During their Sept. 13 meeting, council agreed to discuss the Sheffield’s request again during deliberations for the town’s 2024 budget.

According to theclocktowercentre.ca, the building was opened on May 4, 1915, at the corner of Manitoba St. and what was then Thomas St. (now Taylor Rd.). It was designed by David Ewart, the town’s Chief Architect with the Department of Public Works.

The clock had been installed a few months prior by J.H. Elliot.