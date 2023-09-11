The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department and multiple departments with the Township of Lake of Bays will begin training to use a new boat later this month.

The boat, an aluminum Legend F19 PRO Tiller boat, will be used to support the fire department and some services offered by the township, including the planning, building, and by-law departments.

Township officials say it will be equipped with the necessary tools to respond to a fire.

The boat, which was approved in the township’s 2023 budget, was bought at Webster’s Beacon Marine and Powersport in Dwight and will be in service later this month once staff are trained on it.

The township set aside $35,000 in the budget to buy the boat.