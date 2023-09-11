Doe Lake Rd. (Muskoka Rd. 20), just past Water Rd. E., will be closed for at least three days starting Tuesday.

Officials with the Town of Gravenhurst say a pair of culverts are being replaced. According to them, the infrastructure, which runs under the road, is critical to improve water drainage in the area and improve the long-term stability of the stretch of road.

Since the road will be cut open, no traffic of any kind will be allowed through. A detour will be in place taking motorists on Waters to Germania Rd. then back onto Doe Lake.