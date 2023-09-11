Listen Live
FeaturedNews

Gravenhurst road to be closed for at least three days

By Mathew Reisler
Photo credit: 00luvicecream from Pixabay.com

Doe Lake Rd. (Muskoka Rd. 20), just past Water Rd. E., will be closed for at least three days starting Tuesday.

Officials with the Town of Gravenhurst say a pair of culverts are being replaced. According to them, the infrastructure, which runs under the road, is critical to improve water drainage in the area and improve the long-term stability of the stretch of road. 

Since the road will be cut open, no traffic of any kind will be allowed through. A detour will be in place taking motorists on Waters to Germania Rd. then back onto Doe Lake. 

