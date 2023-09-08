Sept. 28 will mark the first time Ontario celebrates Test Your Smoke Alarm Day.

“There were 133 fire deaths in the province in 2022,” says Kevin McKelvey, Fire Prevention Officer. “That’s the most in 20 years. Please take a moment on Sept. 28 to ensure that all the smoke alarms in your home or business are working. The day is also a good reason to review your fire escape plan. If you don’t have a plan, make one and take some time to practice your escape.”

He says the Gravenhurst Fire Department is able to provide smoke alarms to residents who are unable to afford one. Anyone needing one should call McKelvey at 705-687-6725 ext. 2523 or go to the fire department’s headquarters at 190 Harvie St. in Gravenhurst.

The town is asking residents to take a picture of them testing their smoke alarm on Sept. 28 and post it on social media with the hashtag “#SavedByTheBeep.”

Test Your Smoke Alarm Day is led by the Office of the Fire Marshal.