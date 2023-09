An Utterson teen is facing several charges after a traffic complaint in Novar.

Almaguin Highlands OPP say officers charged the 18-year-old on Monday after reports of multiple dirt bikes speeding and doing stunts on Savage Settlement Road.

The teen’s charges include failing to stop for, fleeing from, and resisting a peace officer, as well as dangerous operation and driving without a license or plates.

They’re set to appear in a Sundridge court on October 12.