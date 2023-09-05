A motorcycle went off the road on Southwood Rd. in Gravenhurst and flew into the ditch, leaving one person dead.

Provincial Const. Matthew O’Connor says just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 2, officers with the Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, the Gravenhurst Fire Department, and Muskoka Paramedic Services were called to the road.

The 60-year-old rider from Oshawa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southwood was closed in both directions for multiple hours while police investigated. All lanes have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.