Blue Jays charity group gives facelift to Lake of Bays community spaces 

By Martin Halek
(Supplied by Township of Lake of Bays)

Community spaces in Lake of Bays got a facelift, thanks in part to the Toronto Blue Jays. 

The team’s charitable wing, the Jays Care Foundation, helped township staff spruce up the Dwight Public Library’s garden space, as well as “enhance” the trails at Oxtongue Rapids and Echo Valley. 

Each year, the foundation visits the area to help a different community effort. 

“We’ve been coming up to Lake of Bays for a couple of years now,” says foundation director Matthew Judd. “We intend to continue to do it, and so, we were really excited to forge a longer-term relationship, not just with the Township, but with the people and hopefully the culture.” 

The group also gifted the township a Blue Jays jersey stitched with “Lake of Bays,” which officials say will be “proudly displayed” at a municipal facility. 

