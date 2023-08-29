The pool and climbing wall at the Bracebridge Sportsplex will be closed from Sept. 1 at 4:30 p.m. until Sept. 25 at 6:30 a.m. for annual maintenance.

The rest of the Sportsplex will be open as usual.

Town of Bracebridge officials say the Town of Huntsville has agreed to allow members of the Sportsplex to participate in some events at their facilities while the closure is ongoing. The free events include pre-registered drop-in aquatics programs, including lane swims, aquafit, and recreational swims.

Anyone that’s interested and is a Sportsplex member needs to email [email protected], call 705-645-3037, or visit the Sportsplex in person at 110 Clearbrook Trail to register.

As for the maintenance, officials explain the pool will be drained and broken tiles and drain covers will be replaced, deck issues will be fixed, air ducts cleaned, viewing benches refurbished, and a thorough cleaning of the entire facility.

The same cleaning will be done on the rock climbing wall, according to officials, as well as changing up the holds to give climbers a new challenge.