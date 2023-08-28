A mural on the side of the Norwood Theatre in downtown Bracebridge will “bring vibrancy and elements of nature into the urban core of Bracebridge.”

This week, 12 ft. by 14 ft. panels will be installed on the north-facing side of the theatre located at 106 Manitoba St.

Work on the mural will start on Sept. 2 and is expected to take between one to two weeks.

According to officials with the Town of Bracebridge, the mural will have symbolic features, including blue shapes of local lakes to showcase the significance of water in the area, children fishing to represent the liveliness and soul of the community and clouds to depict the beautiful area we live in, among other details.

DRIFT Mural Co., based in Ottawa, was chosen in May 2023 to create the mural. Anaϊs Labrèque and Dominic Laporte, co-founding members of DRIFT, have commissioned artwork for Live Nation Canada, the Toronto Raptors, and Adidas, according to officials.

“I am excited to watch DRIFT Mural Co. bring this new mural to life and add vibrancy and beauty to downtown Bracebridge,” said Mayor Rick Maloney. “This collaborative initiative demonstrates the town’s commitment to supporting community vibrancy and long-term economic development. Through the support and recommendations of the Public Art Advisory Committee, we can continue to make art more accessible to the community and create spaces for connection.”