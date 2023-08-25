While Arfona Zwiers, Commissioner of Community and Planning Services for the District of Muskoka, says it was “disappointing” to be denied funding for an affordable housing build in Bracebridge, she’s steadfast in moving forward with the project.

The project would see a three-storey 18-unit building constructed at 102 Pine St. with half of the units for senior women. There is a possibility a fourth storey could be added with an additional eight one-bedroom units.

At the district’s Aug. 11 council meeting, they were informed they had been denied funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Rapid Housing Initiative.

Zwiers says they have meetings scheduled for Sept. to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the district’s application. However, she says it may come down to the huge volume of applications. “The competition for funding has become extremely fierce during the COVID-19 pandemic as people have really recognized that affordable housing is very, very needed,” she explains.

With so many applications competing for a finite amount of funding, Zwiers says the district is going up against larger urban areas that have space to put in bigger buildings with more units.

However, what the district can do to give them an edge is make their projects “shovel-ready.”

Since the district is already working with Toronto-based Montgomery Sisam Architects to design the building and have already gotten the necessary approvals from the Town of Bracebridge, it allowed them to be in a positive position if they were to be denied funding.

“The site is shovel ready and that means, at some point, we’ll be able to put affordable housing on that site,” says Zwiers.

With the project moving forward, how it gets funded is in district council’s hands. Zwiers says a report will be sent to council in the fall detailing what went wrong with their application and how the district could fund the project, pending interest from other levels of government.

“I know we have a very supportive council and affordable housing is a priority for them and the previous terms of council,” shares Zwiers.