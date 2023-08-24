Kendall Moore recruited her friend Lennox Hardy to work at her lemonade stand Wednesday in support of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation.

The pair set up shop outside of Kendall’s grandparents’ home on Stephens Bay Rd. After three hours of selling lemonade and cupcakes, the duo raised $430.

Lemonade was $1 per cup. Kendall and Lennox were also selling small cupcakes for 50 cents and big ones for $1.

“I’ve just always really wanted to do a lemonade stand,” says Moore. Her aunt Jodie Evans is a director of the Hospital Foundation’s Board of Directors and Moore says she gave her the idea to raise money for them.

“I knew it would be a great thing to do,” she says.

The praise for the pair was unanimous on social media with Leah Walker, Executive Director for the Foundation, complimenting Kendall and Lennox for their hard work.

“Well done,” wrote Evans.

Previously, she had raised money for Andy’s House, a palliative care home in Port Carling.

Kendall’s father Jason says he’s proud of her. “Every time we have a get-together, she wants to get her lemonade stand out,” he smiles. The stand was built by Jason’s father with a little help from Kendall.

“[Kendall] wanted to bring me over to her grandma’s house and I said sure and then she told me about the lemonade stand. I wanted to join and help,” says Hardy.

With a big grin on his face, Hardy tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom he had a great time. “I liked to see so many people smiling and having a good time as well,” he adds.

“It’s really great to donate to charities. I knew it would make people feel happy and it made me feel happy,” says Moore.

With most of her family working in healthcare, including her father who is a dispatcher for Muskoka Paramedic Services, Moore says paying it forward is the right thing to do.