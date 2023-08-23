Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsWellness check leads to drug trafficking charge
FeaturedNews

Wellness check leads to drug trafficking charge

By Mathew Reisler
Photo supplied by: OPP

A concerned resident called police after noticing two people were sleeping on the lawn of a building on Lofty Pines Dr. in Gravenhurst.

Provincial Constable Taryn Molnar says it happened on Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. When police arrived they found and charged a Gravenhurst resident with possession of a schedule one substance and trafficking a schedule one substance.

A photo provided by police shows they seized multiple phones as well as drug paraphilia. 

He has a court date in Bracebridge scheduled for Oct. 20.

 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News