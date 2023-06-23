Gravenhurst council got an update Tuesday about a major infrastructure project that will happen along Muskoka Rd. 169.

The work will see the reconstruction of water, sewer, road, and storm sewer infrastructure between Gull Lake Rotary Park and Steamship Bay Rd. on Muskoka Rd. 169.

Mark Misko, Director of Engineering and Transportation for the District of Muskoka said the work is slated to start in the spring of 2024 and wrap up in the fall of 2026.

The district will work on establishing an active transportation link between the park and the Muskoka Wharf, address safety concerns about the timing of the Canadian National Rail signals at the park, and work on a pedestrian crossing, specifically at Muskoka Rd. 18 and Sharpe St. in front of the Gravenhurst Opera House.

- Advertisement -

Gravenhurst will handle sidewalk replacement as needed, installing a new multi-use pathway at the Muskoka Wharf, extending parking at the sports field across from the Wharf, and repaving Sharpe St.

Misko explained much of the infrastructure is nearing the end of its lifespan and said it’s better to start early rather than wait and deal with potential breaks. He said it would cost more and take more time if they wait and take a “break/fix” approach.

He added the infrastructure was installed in the 1950s and has a lifespan of around 75 to 100 years.

“There’s never really a good time to do work this intrusive,” said Misko.

“We’re going to get questions about how are the businesses going to be protected while all this work is going on not just physically but financially,” asked Coun. Penny Varney.

Misko said the district and town will put out frequent communication about the project. Prior to starting work, he said multiple public consultations will be held to address concerns.

He mentioned in his presentation that there will be at least two meetings prior to the start of work and more during to discuss “major milestones.” The first two are slated to happen in late 2023 or early 2024 with more specific dates to be announced at a later time. Misko added there will be frequent social media updates as well as a website dedicated to the project.