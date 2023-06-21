The much-discussed viewing platform at the Woodchester property in Bracebridge has been unveiled.

“It’s another piece to a beautiful gem of a park,” said Mayor Rick Maloney.

He was joined by Coun. Don Smith and Barry Hammond along with Kelly Miles, President of the Rotary Club of Bracebridge, to cut the ribbon on the octagonal viewing platform.

The platform was approved by council in March 2023 after lots of discussion surrounding where it’s best suited to be built and if it follows the agreement the town has with the Bird family, who gifted a portion of the forest surrounding the property to the town in 1981.

“We want to bring attention to this great facility,” said Maloney, adding they also want to ensure they’re housing the Bird family agreement. The agreement sees that the area is used as a park, kept in its natural state, and does not allow for camping or similar activities.

“We want to continue to respect that but at the same time we want to be able to make sure folks have the opportunity to come and enjoy this wonderful gift the Bird family has given the Town of Bracebridge.”

The project was supported by a $47,500 grant through Ontario’s Rural Economic Development program. The Rotary Club of Bracebridge pitched in another $5,000.

The viewing platform follows the opening of the storybook trail along the path leading to it. Penny and the Trail of Wonders was unveiled in Nov. 2022. Multiple benches were installed along the trail as well.

Maloney said the work happening at Woodchester will be complimented by the work scheduled to happen across the river, notably at 10 Entrance Dr., which is currently occupied by RONA.