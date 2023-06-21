According to a report from Scott Lucas, Gravenhurst’s Chief Administrative Officer, the town has been told by Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) there is still a ways to go before they raise approximately $225 million needed for the local share portion of MAHC’s $976 million two hospital redevelopment project.

He explained MAHC needs to know how they will gather the local share by Sept. so they can report the details to the Ministry of Health.

It was pointed out by Mayor Heidi Lorenz that Gravenhurst doesn’t need to pay the entire $225 million, they just need to contribute to it. She added. the other municipalities in the area will have to pay down the local share, too.

According to MAHC, the local share could represent up to 30 percent of the project cost, including things like furnishings, fixtures, and hospital equipment. Most of the price tag to build the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital and South Muskoka Memorial Hospital will be covered by the Ministry of Health.

“Pressure continues for all parties to participate and/or enhance contributions accordingly,” writes Lucas.

He continues that the town hasn’t contributed to the local share yet. During deliberations for the most recent budget, Lucas says council chose to not set aside any money for it.

However, a motion was passed by council directing town staff to give council options on how Gravenhurst could contribute and submit a report to council before the Sept. deadline.

Ross Jeffery, Treasurer, told council there are “a lot of factors” that could affect how much they pay. However, without more information from staff and council, he has “no idea” how much that number could be.

The MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom reached out to MAHC for comment on the status of the local share but has yet to hear back.

While the new hospital in Huntsville will be built where the current one is at 100 Frank Miller Dr., the new South Muskoka Memorial Hospital will be built on new land. In April, MAHC announced 1975 Muskoka Beach Rd. is the preliminary preferred site. It’s one of the three sites, along with 300 Pine St. and land along Hwy. 118 W., which are finalists to house the new hospital.

Earlier this month, the Town of Bracebridge purchased the land from Fowler Construction for $1.3 million.