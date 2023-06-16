Bala has four new residents thanks to the “tireless” work of Habitat for Humanity: Ontario Gateway North.

Kimberley Woodcock, Chief Executive Officer for Habitat, thanked the many hands that supported the project. From the builders to the donors, she said there are too many people to name that helped.

Partners Jacey and Darius will be neighbours to Hélène and her daughter Simona. It was announced in May 2023 that they would be moving into the semi-detached home on Elm St.

“You changed my life,” said Hélène. “You gave me one, actually.”

Simona wasn’t able to attend because Hélène says she was taking an exam at school. Hélène said they used to live in the “middle of the forest,” so she often was roped into chauffeuring Simona around. However, now that they live in town, she will be able to be more independent.

“I want to grow old here,” said Hélène.

For Jacey and Darius, the couple says this gives them the opportunity to grow together. “It’s our forever home,” said Darius. “That’s how we look at it.”

In terms of excitement at being able to move in, Jacey said on a scale of one to 10, “it’s a million.”

While the move-in day is still two weeks away, Jacey said the couple wants to be involved in the community. She explained they hope to become volunteer firefighters. “They’re getting lots out of us,” she said.

Woodcock says the overarching emotion is relief. For the families moving in, she’s relieved they have a place to call home and for the many hands involved in building the homes, she’s relieved the project is finished.

“It’s been quite a journey,” she said.

Muskoka Lakes Mayor Peter Kelley was on hand for the event. “Welcome to your community,” he said.

He said he values community above almost everything, adding Muskoka Lakes is “tireless, hard-working, committed, and passionate.” Kelley said Jacey, Darius, Hélène, and Simona will fit in perfectly.

Woodcock said busy times are ahead for Habitat.

She explained they’re in the process of buying two homes back from one family each in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge. Habitat has the first right of refusal for their homes, which allows them to purchase them once families move out. Woodcock expects those homes to be turned around quickly.

Meanwhile, two new homes, much like the one built in Bala, will be constructed in Bracebridge and Gravenhurst next year.

The application process is already open for the Gravenhurst projects.