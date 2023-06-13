A popular summertime spot in Huntsville is getting some safety improvements.

Graydon Smith, Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP and Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, says he has directed his ministry to install new caution signs and life-saving equipment at the Port Sydney Dam.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has been in extensive consultations with the Town of Huntsville on a path forward,” says Smith in a statement. “However, as we get deeper into the summer season and residents continue to enjoy the Muskoka River below the dam, I recognized the critical need for a swift decision.”

Smith says the signs will serve as a reminder to both residents and visitors about the importance of exercising caution around the dam, adding the MNRF is also installing equipment such as a flotation ring.