The reconstruction of Woodchester Ave., Bird Ln., and Richard St. is going to cost the Town of Bracebridge over $950,000 more than originally budgeted.

The work is being done as a partnership between the town and the District of Muskoka. The project was originally estimated to cost just over $4.5 million with the district covering $2.5 million and the town paying for the rest.

The motion passed with only Coun. Don Smith voting against it.

The project will see the district work on the municipal watermain and sanitary sewer systems on Woodchester Ave., Bird Ln., and Richard St. while the town would fix the stormwater sewer, roads, and sidewalks on the latter two roads.

“Staff were unpleasantly surprised with the tender results,” said Yvon Gravel, Engineering Technologist with the Town of Bracebridge. He explained Bracebridge and the district are not alone in getting minimal bids for projects. “You would think that a $4 to $5 million project would attract a lot of attention,” he said.

The successful bidder was Bracebridge-based Fowler Construction.

Smith pointed out that only one company submitted a bid to do the work and added his concern that the community could be forced to support the overbudget project.

Stephen Rettie, Chief Administrative Officer, blamed the recent volatility in the construction market for the lack of bids. He explained with many construction companies seeing a “depressed labour environment,” they are choosing to only take on projects close to them. “For [Greater Toronto Area] companies there’s lots of [Greater Toronto Area] work nowadays,” he said.

He added material costs are going up, too, noting concrete is up over 100 percent.

“We’re going to see this problem for some time,” said Smith about the lack of bidders. “This is not a short-term issue, I don’t think.”

Paul Judson, Treasurer, said council previously passed a motion giving town staff delegated authority to move forward with projects so long as they don’t go five or 10 percent over budget. He continued this project is the “exception to the rule” and most projects are coming in under budget and, in some cases, well below budget. Some of which, he added, only had a single bidder.