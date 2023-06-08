The sixth annual Mayor’s Bike Ride is happening in Huntsville on June 15.

The event will start at 6:00 p.m. at River Mill Park. Those interested in biking can pre-register on the town’s website or register on the day of the event. It’s free to take part.

There are three one-hour options for those participating: a road trek for intermediate-level cyclists, a road ride for advanced cyclists led by TriMuskoka, and a mountain bike ride led by the Huntsville Mountain Bike Association.

“It’s promoting active transportation, physical activity, a healthy way of living, and to see what cycling through your town would look like,” said Huntsville Mayor Nancy Alcock during the May 23 council meeting.

- Advertisement -

She added that she’s hopeful to have at least 100 people taking part.

Coun. Scott Morrison issued a challenge saying he wants to do better than how Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison did. The first Mayor’s Bike Ride was held in 2015 with then Huntsville Mayor Aitchison leading the pack as they cycled through town.

Thanks to donations from Curveball Design, the Huntsville Volunteer Firefighters Association, Huntsville Community Initiative Centre, Muskoka Bicycle Pro Shop, Stephenson District Lions Club, and Huntsville Mayor Nancy Alcock multiple bicycles and helmets were able to be purchased for families in the area.

“We’d like to thank the local organizations and businesses that are supporting this year’s new initiative by sponsoring a bike and safety helmet for local children,” said Alcock. “Their donations mark their commitment to the community and recognize the importance of physical activity for youth and also active transportation for the Town of Huntsville.”