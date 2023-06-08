Jennifer Dalby is holding a fundraising in honour of her mother Marg who died at the palliative care home after an eight-month stay.

Dalby says her mother died on May 27 after a 10-month battle with lung cancer. Marg made the decision to be transferred to Andy’s House after she had a bad reaction to her first chemo treatment.

“It was such a great facility,” says Dalby. They did everything for her.”

Between pedicures, foot massages, helping Marg dye her hair, and sitting with her when family members weren’t able to make the trek to Andy’s House, Dalby says the staff were incredible. “I was a little jealous,” she laughs.

The month-long fundraiser is being done in June because Marg would have turned 65 on June 14.

Donations can be made through Facebook. A donation box is also set up at Oliver’s Coffee on Manitoba St. in Bracebridge.

An auction has also been organized with multiple businesses contributing items for it.

In just the first few days of the month, Emily Wood, a family friend who is helping organize the fundraiser, says close to $2,500 has been raised.

Andy’s House opened in Oct. 2020. Wood says she wasn’t familiar with it until doing this fundraiser. However, through speaking with Dalby and others who have experienced the palliative care home, she says she has heard nothing but positive things.

Wood says she’s also learned how Andy’s House relies heavily on donations to continue running. She hopes through this fundraiser they’re able to continue to spread the word about them and the great work they do to support people during their last days.