Two-term Bracebridge councillor Chris Wilson has been honoured for his eight years of service to the town.

Wilson was on-hand Tuesday during the town’s General Committee meeting where he was handed two certificates of recognition: one from the Town of Bracebridge and the other from Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison.

Former councillor Steven Clement was due to be honoured as well but was unable to attend the meeting.

“You have served this community well as a councillor but you have obviously served it well as a volunteer within the community,” said Mayor Rick Maloney.

Notably, he said his experience stemming from his work with the Bracebridge Sportsplex was helpful as council began the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre project. “We were fortunate to have you at the right time,” said Maloney.

Wilson said there were certainly ups and downs during his time on council. “The council experience was definitely a unique one and it was quite enjoyable,” he said.

He thanked staff for their knowledge and for always being cooperative as council got through various items during his eight years. “We did a good job and we moved things along the way they needed to be moved,” said Wilson

With four of the nine councillors new, Wilson took the opportunity to wish them luck. “Bracebridge is in very good hands,” he said.

Wilson is the third former member of council to be honoured during the current term. Previously, Mark Quemby and former Mayor Graydon Smith were honoured.