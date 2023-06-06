The waterfront area at Bowyer’s Beach Park has reopened after sewing needles were found near it last week.

Town of Bracebridge officials say staff investigated to see if more debris turned up, which included looking in the water and raking the beach.

While they say the beach is safe to use, officials recommend caution and for anyone spending time at the beach to be aware of their surroundings.

Kirby’s Beach Park was also closed for two days last week when sewing needles were found in the water.

The Ontario Provincial Police is involved in the investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 705-645-2211 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.