FeaturedNews

Beach at Bowyer’s Beach Park reopened

By Mathew Reisler
town of bracebridge sign
Photo credit: Mathew Reisler

The waterfront area at Bowyer’s Beach Park has reopened after sewing needles were found near it last week 

Town of Bracebridge officials say staff investigated to see if more debris turned up, which included looking in the water and raking the beach.  

While they say the beach is safe to use, officials recommend caution and for anyone spending time at the beach to be aware of their surroundings.  

Kirby’s Beach Park was also closed for two days last week when sewing needles were found in the water.  

The Ontario Provincial Police is involved in the investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 705-645-2211 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers. 

