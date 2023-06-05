The southbound lanes of Hwy. 400 north of the ramp to Crooked Bay Rd. in the Township of Georgian Bay was closed on Saturday because of a two-vehicle crash.

Provincial Constable David Hobson says the crash happened at 9:10 p.m. and ended with five people being taken to a hospital. One of the drivers had to be extricated by the fire department and taken to a Toronto-area trauma hospital.

The section of highway was closed from 9:40 p.m. on Saturday until 12:57 a.m. the next day.

A 33-year-old male from North York has been charged with careless driving.