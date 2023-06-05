A $710 donation from the Baysville Exercise Group has pushed Operation Facelift well past the halfway mark for fundraising.

So far, $18,000 has been raised by the community against a $25,000 goal. An additional $15,000 was set aside for the project in Lake of Bays’ 2023 budget.

The money raised will be used to upgrade the community centre’s washrooms, install new floor tiling, and fix the ceiling.

Scott MacKinnon, Superintendent of Parks and Facilities for the township, says the fundraising challenge was created by council.

“The overwhelming support from the Baysville Exercise Group and the entire community is truly fantastic,” said Scott MacKinnon, Superintendent of Parks and Facilities for the township. “We are now well over halfway towards our goal, thanks to their generous donation and the continuous contributions we have been receiving.”

Anyone interested in supporting the project is asked to call MacKinnon at 705-767-3933 or email [email protected].