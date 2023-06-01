Muskoka’s moms raised $15,000 for the local YWCA.

On Mother’s Day weekend, more than 200 women gathered in bridesmaid attire at The Muskoka Foundry in Bracebridge for the Muskoka Mom Prom.

Through ticket sales, a silent auction, and a call for donations, the event raised thousands of dollars for YWCA Muskoka’s National Emergency Survivor Support fund. The grant provides financial support for people to leave unsafe homes or precarious living conditions and find better places to live.

The non-profit says demand for those grants has outpaced funding, and they’ve had more than three times the number of applicants than expected.

According to organizers, excess funds will go towards other women’s programs and services through the YWCA.