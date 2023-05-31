The Ministry of Natural Resouces and Forestry is implementing a restricted fire zone effective Thursday, June 1 at 12:01 a.m.

It covers Muskoka, Parry Sound, Bancroft, and other parts of northeastern Ontario.

According to a tweet from Ontario Forest Fires, the ban means no open-air burning will be allowed, which includes campfires. While portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth, they must be handled with “extreme caution.”

The restricted fire zone will remain in place until further notice.

It comes a day after a full fire ban was issued for Muskoka. Earlier today, a fire ban was issued for Algonquin Park.

With files from Bob McIntyre